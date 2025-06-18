Petra Kvitova's Wildcard Comeback at Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, has received a wildcard for the women's singles draw at this year's tournament. Organisers announced the decision on Wednesday, citing her current ranking, which is insufficient for direct entry.

The Czech tennis star, who clinched Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014, started her return to competitive tennis in February after a 17-month maternity break. However, she is ranked 572nd in the WTA rankings as of now.

Despite a challenging start, including a first-round exit at a WTA 500 event at Queen's Club, Kvitova remains determined. Her inclusion as the sole non-British player among wildcard recipients highlights her potential impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)