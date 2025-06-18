Left Menu

Petra Kvitova's Wildcard Comeback at Wimbledon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova receives a wildcard entry into this year's women's singles draw due to her low ranking. After a 17-month maternity break, the Czech player, ranked 572nd, aims to make a strong return at the All England Club.

Updated: 18-06-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:43 IST
Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, has received a wildcard for the women's singles draw at this year's tournament. Organisers announced the decision on Wednesday, citing her current ranking, which is insufficient for direct entry.

The Czech tennis star, who clinched Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014, started her return to competitive tennis in February after a 17-month maternity break. However, she is ranked 572nd in the WTA rankings as of now.

Despite a challenging start, including a first-round exit at a WTA 500 event at Queen's Club, Kvitova remains determined. Her inclusion as the sole non-British player among wildcard recipients highlights her potential impact.

