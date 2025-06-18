Chelsea's Mudryk Faces Anti-Doping Scandal: Shock and Uncertainty

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with violating anti-doping rules, the Football Association (FA) reported Wednesday. A sample collected last year showed an adverse finding for a banned substance, which Mudryk insists was unintended.

Mudryk, 24, joined Chelsea in early 2023 for £62 million. Currently suspended, he's not played since the charge surfaced. An FA spokesperson confirmed the charge but declined further comment due to the ongoing investigation.

The probe revolves around potential usage or presence of illegal substances under FA anti-doping regulations. Mudryk faces a possible four-year suspension if found guilty of intentional use.

(With inputs from agencies.)