Zverev's Grasscourt Triumph Marred by Unexpected Incident

Alexander Zverev launched his grasscourt campaign with a decisive 6-2, 6-1 victory over Marcos Giron during the Halle Open's first round. The match was briefly interrupted when a section of an advertising hoarding fell onto spectators, causing concern as a 62-year-old woman received an ice pack from Zverev.

The incident prompted immediate suspension of play as tournament organizers ensured medical assistance. The woman, though not seriously injured, was taken to the hospital as a precaution and later promised a season ticket for next year by tournament director Ralf Weber.

On court, Zverev's power was unstoppable, racking up 23 winners and 10 aces. Giron struggled to withstand Zverev's fierce serves and swift returns, paving the way for the German's victory. Meanwhile, other tournament results saw Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev advancing in their matches.

