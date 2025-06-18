Left Menu

Zverev's Grasscourt Triumph Marred by Unexpected Incident

Alexander Zverev began his grasscourt season with a strong win against Marcos Giron at the Halle Open. Despite a brief halt due to an advertising board collapse, Zverev dominated the match. The incident injured a spectator, but she was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:00 IST
Zverev's Grasscourt Triumph Marred by Unexpected Incident
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev launched his grasscourt campaign with a decisive 6-2, 6-1 victory over Marcos Giron during the Halle Open's first round. The match was briefly interrupted when a section of an advertising hoarding fell onto spectators, causing concern as a 62-year-old woman received an ice pack from Zverev.

The incident prompted immediate suspension of play as tournament organizers ensured medical assistance. The woman, though not seriously injured, was taken to the hospital as a precaution and later promised a season ticket for next year by tournament director Ralf Weber.

On court, Zverev's power was unstoppable, racking up 23 winners and 10 aces. Giron struggled to withstand Zverev's fierce serves and swift returns, paving the way for the German's victory. Meanwhile, other tournament results saw Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev advancing in their matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025