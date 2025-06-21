Khalin Joshi Shines with Record-Matching Round in Marrakech
Khalin Joshi equaled the course record with a stunning 9-under 63 at the Morocco Rising Stars event, ascending to third place. Meanwhile, Varun Chopra and Ayoub Lguirati shared the lead at 11-under. Other Indian golfers, including Karandeep Kochhar and Ajeetesh Sandhu, made strong showings in the competitive field.
In an impressive display of skill, India's Khalin Joshi matched the course record with a dazzling 9-under 63 during the second day of the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech. Despite a bogey on the 18th, Joshi's performance catapulted him to third place at 10-under.
Indian-American Varun Chopra, alongside Moroccan golfer Ayoub Lguirati, shared the lead at 11-under. Both players carded identical scores of 67-66 over the two rounds, demonstrating remarkable consistency on the fairways of the Samanah Golf Club.
Other notable Indian performers included Karandeep Kochhar, who moved into tied ninth with a total of seven under, and Ajeetesh Sandhu, who climbed to tied 12th with six under. Meanwhile, first-day leader Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij slipped to tied fourth after a challenging round.
