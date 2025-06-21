Left Menu

Pant's Majestic Century Puts India in Command at Headingley

Rishabh Pant's impressive century propelled India to a strong position at 454/7 against England in the first Test at Headingley. Despite a strong resistance from England's Ben Stokes, Pant's stellar performance and Shubman Gill's captain’s innings anchored India’s dominance as they headed into the pre-Lunch session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:22 IST
Pant's Majestic Century Puts India in Command at Headingley
Rishabh Pant. (Photo: X/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a commanding display at Headingley Leeds, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant led India to a formidable 454/7 before lunch on the second day of the first Test against England. Pant's century was a pivotal moment as he surpassed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, recording the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Starting the day at 359/3, Shubman Gill's captain's innings concluded at a remarkable 147, after being caught off Shoaib Bashir. Meanwhile, Pant progressed from his overnight score of 62 to achieve his seventh Test century, reaching it with a six. Despite losing Karun Nair for a duck and other wickets tumbling, Pant's resilience was a highlight.

England skipper Ben Stokes proved challenging, claiming four wickets, including Shardul Thakur shortly before lunch. However, it was Pant's exceptional 134, adorned with 12 fours and six sixes, that pushed India into a commanding status at 454/7, with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 2 as they broke for lunch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025