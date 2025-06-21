Pant's Majestic Century Puts India in Command at Headingley
Rishabh Pant's impressive century propelled India to a strong position at 454/7 against England in the first Test at Headingley. Despite a strong resistance from England's Ben Stokes, Pant's stellar performance and Shubman Gill's captain’s innings anchored India’s dominance as they headed into the pre-Lunch session.
In a commanding display at Headingley Leeds, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant led India to a formidable 454/7 before lunch on the second day of the first Test against England. Pant's century was a pivotal moment as he surpassed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, recording the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.
Starting the day at 359/3, Shubman Gill's captain's innings concluded at a remarkable 147, after being caught off Shoaib Bashir. Meanwhile, Pant progressed from his overnight score of 62 to achieve his seventh Test century, reaching it with a six. Despite losing Karun Nair for a duck and other wickets tumbling, Pant's resilience was a highlight.
England skipper Ben Stokes proved challenging, claiming four wickets, including Shardul Thakur shortly before lunch. However, it was Pant's exceptional 134, adorned with 12 fours and six sixes, that pushed India into a commanding status at 454/7, with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 2 as they broke for lunch.
