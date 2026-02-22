Left Menu

MS Dhoni: A Last Hurrah in IPL 2026?

The future of MS Dhoni in the IPL 2026 season is uncertain, as he is set to play for Chennai Super Kings. With the presence of Sanju Samson, Dhoni's participation in all games is doubtful. Speculations remain on his role amidst physical challenges and the Impact Player rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:11 IST
MS Dhoni
  • Country:
  • India

Speculation surrounding MS Dhoni's participation in the IPL 2026 season continues as fans wonder if the 45-year-old icon will feature in all matches for Chennai Super Kings. A franchise insider confirmed Dhoni's availability for the upcoming season.

However, with Sanju Samson now part of the squad, it seems unlikely that Dhoni will play every game. The role of the legendary former captain may be limited due to the Impact Player rule, which has reduced his on-field responsibilities in recent years.

While his participation in most home games at Chennai is anticipated, Dhoni's physical readiness is questioned due to previous knee and back issues. Regardless, his presence at the Chepauk stadium continues to excite fans, maintaining his strong connection with both the franchise and its supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

