Mbappe Misses Key Game Due to Illness

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is out of the Club World Cup match against Pachuca due to acute gastroenteritis. The forward did not attend training and will remain at the team hotel, missing Sunday's game in Charlotte.

Updated: 21-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:27 IST
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe was absent from Saturday's training session and is expected to miss the Club World Cup Group H clash against Pachuca. The club confirmed his absence.

Mbappe was admitted to a hospital in Miami earlier this week due to acute gastroenteritis. Consequently, he remained at the team hotel and will not make the trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, Real Madrid's spokesperson announced.

This absence poses a significant challenge for the 15-time European champions as they aim to progress in the competition without their star player.

