Vondrousova's Stunning Comeback: Triumph at Berlin Open

Marketa Vondrousova claimed the Berlin Open title in a dramatic final against Wang Xinyu, marking her first trophy since Wimbledon 2023. Overcoming injuries and a dip in rankings, Vondrousova demonstrated resilience and skill on her path to victory, hinting at a powerful presence for the upcoming Wimbledon.

Updated: 22-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:37 IST
Marketa Vondrousova

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova emerged victorious at the Berlin Open, defeating Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in a gripping match. This triumph marks Vondrousova's first title win since her 2023 Wimbledon triumph, showcasing a remarkable return to form after a challenging, injury-filled year.

The Czech tennis star, now poised just before Wimbledon, asserted her potential as a formidable contender. Despite slipping in global rankings due to injuries, Vondrousova battled through the Berlin finals, saving six set points in a tense first-set tiebreak before securing a 7-6(10) 4-6 6-2 victory.

Wang Xinyu's journey to her first tour final was equally noteworthy, as she demonstrated exceptional skill against top competitors, but Vondrousova's strategic play and determination ultimately prevailed. Her victory in Berlin propels her into the spotlight for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament.

