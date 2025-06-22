Vondrousova's Stunning Comeback: Triumph at Berlin Open

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova emerged victorious at the Berlin Open, defeating Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in a gripping match. This triumph marks Vondrousova's first title win since her 2023 Wimbledon triumph, showcasing a remarkable return to form after a challenging, injury-filled year.

The Czech tennis star, now poised just before Wimbledon, asserted her potential as a formidable contender. Despite slipping in global rankings due to injuries, Vondrousova battled through the Berlin finals, saving six set points in a tense first-set tiebreak before securing a 7-6(10) 4-6 6-2 victory.

Wang Xinyu's journey to her first tour final was equally noteworthy, as she demonstrated exceptional skill against top competitors, but Vondrousova's strategic play and determination ultimately prevailed. Her victory in Berlin propels her into the spotlight for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)