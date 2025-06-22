Triumphs and Challenges: Weekend in Sports

The weekend was packed with exciting sports events, including American tennis star McCartney Kessler's victory at the Nottingham Open, where she defeated Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska. This triumph secured her third career title.

In baseball, Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley suffered an injury during a game against the New York Yankees, providing a point of concern. Meanwhile, coach Deion Sanders is reportedly making progress in his unspecified health battle, as revealed by his son.

On the contract front, Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks chose to exercise his $9.4 million player option. The Seattle Reign FC's Ji So-Yun led her team to a commanding victory against the Utah Royals in the NWSL. In the MLB, the New York Mets ended their losing streak with a decisive win against the Phillies.

(With inputs from agencies.)