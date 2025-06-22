Left Menu

India and England: A Test of Wills at Headingley

On day three of the Headingley test, India leads England by 96 runs with a score of 90-2. Ollie Pope's century and Harry Brook's 99 boosted England, despite dropped catches by India. The match remains balanced as rain suspends play with KL Rahul poised for a crucial role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India ended day three at Headingley with a score of 90-2, taking a 96-run lead over England in the opening test match. England had added momentum thanks to Ollie Pope's century and Harry Brook's near-century knock of 99, despite a series of dropped catches by India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had previously scored a century, fell early in India's second innings as Brydon Carse struck. In dim conditions suited for seam bowling, India faced challenges, but a steady partnership between KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan emerged before rain intervened.

The test remains finely balanced, with KL Rahul's innings crucial to India's success. As play resumes, England aims for early wickets while Jasprit Bumrah remains pivotal in exploiting England's batting weaknesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

