Sunday Sports Sizzle: Key Updates Across Major Leagues

Sunday's sports events saw notable developments across various fields. Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is gradually recovering from a health issue, according to his son. Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated by Major League Baseball concerning abuse claims against San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle.

In the world of baseball, multiple player injuries were reported, including the sidelining of Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and New York Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough due to oblique strains. In a blockbuster NBA trade, the Houston Rockets acquired star player Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns.

The PGA's Travelers Championship faced a setback when Norway's Viktor Hovland withdrew from the final round due to a neck injury. As sports continue to engage fans globally, these updates highlight the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the sports industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)