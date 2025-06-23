Rishabh Pant's Audacious Century at Leeds Stuns England, Sets Stage for Thrilling Finale
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's bold century, praised by former cricketer Ravi Shastri, has given India a commanding position against England at Leeds. Pant's and KL Rahul's centuries bolstered India's second innings, poised for an exciting match conclusion. England, led by Ollie Pope's century, fought back but faced stiff resistance.
In a thrilling day of cricket at Leeds, former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has lauded Rishabh Pant's audacious century. The wicketkeeper-batter's performance, marked by strategic aggression, played a crucial role in India surging past England with a second innings lead exceeding 300 runs.
Pant's dynamic knock, alongside KL Rahul's steady century, set an imposing platform for India. Shastri commented on the intelligence behind Pant's seemingly unconventional style, noting that his innings provided 'food for thought' for India's strategy. This remarkable partnership showcased India's depth and adaptability in challenging conditions.
England, despite a formidable first innings total led by Ollie Pope's century, found themselves on the back foot. Key contributions from Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, and others kept England competitive, yet India's bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, ensured a thrilling contest with England being bowled out for 465.
