Left Menu

Barbora Krejcikova's Gritty Comeback at Eastbourne Open

Barbora Krejcikova triumphed over Harriet Dart in a gripping match at the Eastbourne Open, marking her first singles win of the grass season. The Czech athlete, recovering from a back injury, saved two match points and faces another Briton next, continuing her Wimbledon title defense preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:21 IST
Barbora Krejcikova's Gritty Comeback at Eastbourne Open
Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova made a remarkable comeback at the Eastbourne Open by defeating Harriet Dart 6-3 6-7(4) 7-5 on Tuesday. The victory marks her first singles win of the grass season, coming just a week before she begins her Wimbledon title defense.

Returning from a back injury that had sidelined her since November, Krejcikova took two hours and 40 minutes to win at the windy Devonshire Park. Despite a strong start, she was challenged by the conditions and a time violation, which allowed Dart to rally back.

Dart, ranked 124th, had the match in her sights with a lead and two match points at 5-4 in the decider set. But Krejcikova showcased her tenacity, breaking Dart's serve and taking the match. The determined Czech now prepares to face Jodie Burrage in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025