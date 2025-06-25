Barbora Krejcikova's Gritty Comeback at Eastbourne Open

Barbora Krejcikova made a remarkable comeback at the Eastbourne Open by defeating Harriet Dart 6-3 6-7(4) 7-5 on Tuesday. The victory marks her first singles win of the grass season, coming just a week before she begins her Wimbledon title defense.

Returning from a back injury that had sidelined her since November, Krejcikova took two hours and 40 minutes to win at the windy Devonshire Park. Despite a strong start, she was challenged by the conditions and a time violation, which allowed Dart to rally back.

Dart, ranked 124th, had the match in her sights with a lead and two match points at 5-4 in the decider set. But Krejcikova showcased her tenacity, breaking Dart's serve and taking the match. The determined Czech now prepares to face Jodie Burrage in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)