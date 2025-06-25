Left Menu

Neymar's Heartfelt Return: Santos Contract Extended

Brazilian football star Neymar has extended his contract with boyhood club Santos for six months. Despite recent challenges, including injury and a COVID-19 diagnosis, Neymar remains committed to his team, describing Santos as his home and heart. Santos lies 15th in the Brazilian Serie A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:54 IST
Brazilian forward Neymar has inked a six-month contract extension with Santos, the club where he began his illustrious career, as announced on Tuesday. The 33-year-old footballer will stay with Santos until the year's end, with potential for further renewal.

Neymar expressed his deep connection to Santos in a statement, saying, "Santos is not just my team; it's my home, my roots, my history, and my life. I grew up here and became a man here. Here I can be myself and be truly happy."

Since his January return, Neymar has faced setbacks including a thigh injury limiting him to four Brazilian Championship appearances, and a recent COVID-19 diagnosis. Currently, Santos is positioned 15th in the Brazilian Serie A standings.

