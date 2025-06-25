Left Menu

WPBL On Tour: Boosting Pickleball's Cultural Reach

The World Pickleball League (WPBL) has launched 'WPBL On Tour', an initiative to expand pickleball's community engagement through a multi-city tournament series, offering strategic and marketing support to its franchises to organize local tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:18 IST
WPBL On Tour: Boosting Pickleball's Cultural Reach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Pickleball League (WPBL) unveiled its latest initiative, 'WPBL On Tour', to broaden the sport's reach across various cities in the country. This strategic move aims to engage communities during the league's off-season with a series of franchise-led tournaments.

With successful outcomes from the inaugural season, WPBL's off-season endeavor will take place over four months in six franchise cities, focusing on on-ground activities designed to stimulate local interest and participation. The league will support its franchises with necessary strategic, marketing, and financial backing to organize these events.

Gaurav Natekar, co-founder and CEO of WPBL, emphasized the tour's significance in strengthening franchise presence, cultivating community loyalty, and integrating pickleball into local cultures through continuous engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025