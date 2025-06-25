WPBL On Tour: Boosting Pickleball's Cultural Reach
The World Pickleball League (WPBL) has launched 'WPBL On Tour', an initiative to expand pickleball's community engagement through a multi-city tournament series, offering strategic and marketing support to its franchises to organize local tournaments.
The World Pickleball League (WPBL) unveiled its latest initiative, 'WPBL On Tour', to broaden the sport's reach across various cities in the country. This strategic move aims to engage communities during the league's off-season with a series of franchise-led tournaments.
With successful outcomes from the inaugural season, WPBL's off-season endeavor will take place over four months in six franchise cities, focusing on on-ground activities designed to stimulate local interest and participation. The league will support its franchises with necessary strategic, marketing, and financial backing to organize these events.
Gaurav Natekar, co-founder and CEO of WPBL, emphasized the tour's significance in strengthening franchise presence, cultivating community loyalty, and integrating pickleball into local cultures through continuous engagement.
