Seattle Seahawks Go on the Market: Estate of Paul G. Allen Initiates Sale of NFL Franchise

The estate of Paul G. Allen has commenced the sale process for the Seattle Seahawks. Investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins have been chosen to oversee the sale of the NFL team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The estate of late philanthropist and tech mogul Paul G. Allen has officially started the process to sell the Seattle Seahawks, a prominent NFL franchise.

Allen & Company, an investment banking firm, alongside the law firm Latham & Watkins, have been appointed to lead this high-stakes transaction.

This move marks a significant moment for the franchise, opening potential for new ownership and future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

