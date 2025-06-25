Left Menu

Manjrekar Critiques Jadeja's Pitch Play in Leeds Test

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has defended India's seamers after their defeat to England but criticized Ravindra Jadeja's performance in the first Test. He felt that Jadeja missed opportunities on the Day 5 pitch, which offered potential advantages. India trails 0-1 in the series, putting pressure on Jadeja to improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:00 IST
Manjrekar Critiques Jadeja's Pitch Play in Leeds Test
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of India's five-wicket defeat to England in the first Test at Leeds, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has rallied behind the team's seamers, attributing their struggles to unhelpful conditions. However, Manjrekar was less forgiving about Ravindra Jadeja's showing, citing lost opportunities on a pitch that favored spinners on Day 5.

Speaking on 'Match Centre Live' on JioHotstar, Manjrekar remarked, "It's not fair to be overly critical of younger players like Prasidh Krishna. There are obvious areas for improvement. I am, however, going to be critical of Ravindra Jadeja. This was a final-day pitch with rough patches for him to exploit, but he didn't make the most of it."

Jadeja's performance as India's lead spinner, in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, drew scrutiny after he failed to capitalize on favorable conditions, ending the match with disappointing figures of 1/104 in 24 overs. On a day when England, led by Ben Duckett's stunning 149, chased down the target in 82 overs, Jadeja's efforts fell short. Now trailing 0-1 in the series, India looks ahead to the next Test with expectations riding high on Jadeja to elevate his game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025