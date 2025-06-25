England's New Heroines: A New Era at Euro 2025

With the departure of veteran players, England's women's football team faces a new chapter as they gear up for Euro 2025. The retirement of former midfielder Fran Kirby and goalkeeper Mary Earps leaves a void that emerging talents are eager to fill.

Despite her own career ending sooner than planned, Kirby remains hopeful, as she sees the opportunity for upcoming stars to take center stage. Speaking at a London event organized by viagogo, she expressed confidence in young talents like Michelle Agyemang, Grace Clinton, and Jess Park, urging the need to provide them with crucial tournament exposure for long-term success.

Agyemang's promising debut illustrates the potential within the squad. Kirby believes that giving these players a platform now is vital for their growth over the next decade. As Kirby looks back on her own career, she is ready to cheer on the next generation from the sidelines, paving the way for England's future success.