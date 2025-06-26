Fluminense Advances to Club World Cup Last 16 with Resolute Defense

Fluminense has ensured a full Brazilian presence in the Club World Cup's round of 16 after clinching a goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday. The Brazilian team's advancement came despite being outplayed at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, as they grabbed a crucial second-place finish in Group F.

The outcome secured Fluminense a spot in next Monday's last-16 clash in Charlotte, where they will meet River Plate, Inter Milan, or Monterrey. They join compatriots Flamengo, Palmeiras, and Botafogo in the later stages of the 32-club competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns, finishing third in the group, witnessed chances go begging as Lucas Ribeiro and Tashreeq Matthews made early attempts thwarted by Fluminense's seasoned goalkeeper, Fabio. Despite dominating possession, the South African squad could not find the net, even as German Cano nearly secured victory for Fluminense with a shot that hit the post.