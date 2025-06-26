Monterrey's Meteoric Rise: From Group Stages to Knockouts in Club World Cup

Monterrey demonstrated their prowess in the Club World Cup, netting three goals within a swift 10-minute interval, ultimately triumphing 4-0 over Urawa Red Diamonds. This victory ensured their progression to the knockout round, finishing second in Group E behind Inter Milan.

Despite the modest turnout of 14,312 fans at the Rose Bowl, Monterrey impressed with their dynamic play. Nelson Deossa's 30th-minute long-range strike was pivotal, sparking a series of goals. Germán Berterame and Jesús Corona further solidified their lead before Berterame's second goal sealed the outcome.

Monterrey's aggressive approach was evident from the start; Alphonso Alvarado's early header nearly landed them in the lead. With yellow card suspensions looming, Monterrey cautiously navigated the final minutes to safeguard their lineup for the upcoming clash with Borussia Dortmund.

