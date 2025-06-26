India Dominates Asian Squash Doubles Championships with Triple Crown Victory

India marked a historic achievement at the second Asian Squash Doubles Championships by winning all three title categories: men's, women's, and mixed events. The competitions concluded on Thursday, leaving India as the undisputed victor over its respective final opponents.

In the men's doubles, the top-seeds Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar made a spectacular comeback after losing the first set, ultimately defeating Pakistan's Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal 2-1 in a thrilling 88-minute match. Their path to triumph included overcoming Hong Kong's team in the semifinals.

The women's duo, consisting of second seeds Joshana Chinappa and Anahat Singh, also showcased resilience by bouncing back from a set down against Malaysia's Ainaa Amani and Xin Ying Yee, winning 2-1 in the 35-minute final. Meanwhile, India's mixed doubles pair, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh, completed the clean sweep against Malaysia's Rachel Arnold and Ameeshenraj Chandaran in an efficient 28-minute match, capturing their second title at the championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)