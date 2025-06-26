Jofra Archer Returns: England Strengthens Squad for Second Test Against India

England has bolstered their squad for the second Test against India by including fast bowler Jofra Archer. The Test kicks off at Edgbaston on July 2, and Archer's inclusion follows a long recovery from an elbow injury that kept him off the field for years.

Archer's last appearance in a Test match was over four years ago in Ahmedabad against India. The fast bowler, now 30, will be aiming to add more Test caps to his name, having last featured in the format in February 2021.

England is leading the five-match series 1-0 after a commanding victory over India in the opening match at Leeds. The squad for the upcoming Test includes Ben Stokes as captain, alongside key players like Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and the returning Archer.

