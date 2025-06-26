Butcher Critiques Jadeja's Tactics in India's Leeds Test Loss

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher has voiced his disapproval of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's bowling strategy during the first Test against England in Leeds, as reported by Wisden Cricket Weekly. Butcher described Jadeja's reluctance to use the rough effectively as akin to 'owning a hammer but punching nails in with your fist.'

During the Leeds match, India's Test team failed to chase down England's target of 371 runs. A formidable opening partnership featuring Ben Duckett's aggressive 149 and Joe Root's stalwart fifty played a vital role in England's win. Although Jadeja managed to claim skipper Ben Stokes' wicket, England's batsmen, particularly Duckett, neutralized Jadeja's threat with clever reverse sweeps.

Butcher's criticism extended to India's team selection, especially questioning the inclusion of Shardul Thakur over spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Thakur's two-wicket haul and lackluster batting highlighted his inefficacy, contributing to India's inconsistent performance. Despite India's commendable scores from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, England's consistent replies and the efforts by Duckett, Root, and others secured them an impressive chase victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)