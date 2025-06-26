Frontline Cleanliness Champions Lead the Charge in Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Frontline cleanliness workers are set to take the spotlight in the forthcoming edition of the nationwide Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign, slated for June 29. Scheduled to witness participation exceeding 15,000 individuals from over 500 locations, the event reflects a growing movement championed by the Union Sports Ministry. These efforts are increasingly reaching regions such as Chitradurga in Karnataka, Solal Gaon in Assam, Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh, and Pandharpur in Maharashtra.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the significance of this initiative, aligning it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a healthier and more active India. Minister Mandaviya stressed the importance of frontline workers, referred to as 'Swacchata Senanis,' in upholding the cycling drive's spirit. He called for municipal and local urban bodies to mirror the event statewide for broader participation and impact.

Since its inception in December last year with a modest gathering of 500 enthusiasts, the Fit India Cycling Drive has blossomed into a widespread national phenomenon. Currently, it operates across more than 10,500 locations with participation from over 3.75 lakh people. Integral to this expansion are numerous Khelo India Centres, State Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres, Accredited Academies, and National Centres of Excellence, which facilitate the cycling events nationwide.