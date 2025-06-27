Arjun Atwal Shines on Day 1 of US Senior Open

Arjun Atwal made a notable start at the US Senior Open, delivering a steady even par round of 70. The US-based Indian golfer found himself tied for 18th, just three strokes behind the frontrunners, Mark Hensby and Padraig Harrington.

In his US Senior Open debut, Atwal showcased his skills by recording two birdies and two bogeys amidst a competitive field where only 17 managed to break par. His solid opening day performance indicated his potential to contend in this challenging event.

The leaderboard was notably led by Harrington and Hensby, each posting 3-under 67. Harrington effortlessly notched four birdies but slipped with a bogey on the par-4 15th hole, a minor stumble amid an otherwise composed round.

