Left Menu

Arjun Atwal Shines on Day 1 of US Senior Open

Arjun Atwal delivered an even par round of 70 at the US Senior Open, tying for 18th. Mark Hensby and Padraig Harrington led at 3-under 67. Atwal played consistently with two birdies and bogeys, marking his debut in this senior event. Harrington, the previous champion, faced challenges but maintained his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coloradosprings | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:54 IST
Arjun Atwal Shines on Day 1 of US Senior Open
Arjun Atwal

Arjun Atwal made a notable start at the US Senior Open, delivering a steady even par round of 70. The US-based Indian golfer found himself tied for 18th, just three strokes behind the frontrunners, Mark Hensby and Padraig Harrington.

In his US Senior Open debut, Atwal showcased his skills by recording two birdies and two bogeys amidst a competitive field where only 17 managed to break par. His solid opening day performance indicated his potential to contend in this challenging event.

The leaderboard was notably led by Harrington and Hensby, each posting 3-under 67. Harrington effortlessly notched four birdies but slipped with a bogey on the par-4 15th hole, a minor stumble amid an otherwise composed round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025