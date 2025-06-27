Neeraj Chopra Reclaims World No. 1 Rank in Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian world champion and Olympic gold medalist, has taken back his position as the top-ranked javelin thrower globally. His exceptional performances on the international competition circuit have elevated his score to 1,445 in the latest World Athletics rankings, surpassing Anderson Peters of Grenada, who now has 1,431 points, as per Olympics.com data. Pakistan's Olympic star Arshad Nadeem holds the fourth position with a tally of 1,370 points.

In a dynamic leaderboard, Germany's Julian Weber, known for the year's longest throw at 91.06 meters during the Doha Diamond League, placed third. Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch, the silver medalist from Tokyo 2020, rounds out the top five. In September 2024, Neeraj briefly lost his top spot to Peters post-Paris Olympics, where Peters claimed bronze, and Neeraj secured silver with a throw of 89.45 meters.

The year 2025 proved phenomenal for Chopra, beginning with a victory at the Potch Invitational in South Africa. He achieved a historic throw of 90.23 meters at the Doha Diamond League to secure second place. Further, he maintained his winning momentum by clinching victories at the Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, with throws of 88.16 meters and 85.29 meters respectively. Chopra's consistent success, outmatching Peters in four head-to-head contests this year, underscores his domination in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)