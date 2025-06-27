Left Menu

India's Pacers Under Pressure: Bumrah and Siraj's Workload Dilemma

As India navigates the England Test series, attention turns to the workload of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Concerns rise over their heavy bowling demands. With limited new talent emerging, India's success in upcoming matches hinges on managing Bumrah and Siraj's participation and fitness.

As India continues its Test cricket series against England, the focus is intensifying on the bowling workload of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Jasprit Bumrah, in particular, has borne a considerable load since the start of 2020, and his wickets are pivotal to India's success in this series. In the initial Leeds Test, he bowled 44 overs, claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings but going wicketless in the second. India faces the conundrum of ensuring his presence in the series, especially amidst questions about Siraj's recent form.

Bumrah's inclusion transcends mere selection strategy. His unique bowling action places undue strain on his back, necessitating careful workload management. After an injury during the previous Sydney match, Bumrah was sidelined for three months, missing significant tournaments. In a remarkable return, he delivered 43.4 overs in the first Leeds Test alone, highlighting the substantial demands on him.

As team plans allow Bumrah to partake in only three Tests this series, questions are raised about Siraj's unnoticed workload. Since 2020, Siraj has bowled 625.5 overs across 19 Tests in challenging overseas conditions, significantly contributing to India's bowling attack. However, both Bumrah and Siraj's significant share of India's bowling load underscores the team's reliance on them amid a dearth of fast-bowling alternatives. At Leeds, backup seamers showed variable effectiveness, cementing the urgency of managing key players judiciously in upcoming high-stakes matches.

