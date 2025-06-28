Left Menu

Sri Lanka Seals Dominant Victory as Jayasuriya Shines

Prabath Jayasuriya's exceptional performance led Sri Lanka to a commanding win over Bangladesh by an innings and 78 runs, clinching the two-match test series 1-0. Jayasuriya's 12th five-wicket haul was pivotal in rolling through Bangladesh's batting lineup. Pathum Nissanka's century was also instrumental in Sri Lanka's success.

In a stellar show of skill, left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya secured his 12th five-wicket haul, steering Sri Lanka to a decisive innings-and-78-run victory over Bangladesh. The win, achieved in the second test, ensured a 1-0 series triumph for Sri Lanka.

The fourth day's play began with Bangladesh reeling at 115 for six, requiring 97 more runs to force Sri Lanka to bat again. Jayasuriya, however, quickly dismantled the lower order, taking three wickets in rapid succession at the Singhalese Sports Club.

Bangladesh folded for 133 in their second innings after scoring 247 initially. Sri Lanka had posted a formidable 458, thanks to Pathum Nissanka's exceptional century, supported by valuable contributions from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

