India Faces Relegation from FIH Pro League After Crushing Loss to China

The Indian women's hockey team was relegated from the FIH Pro League after a 0-3 loss to China, marking their seventh consecutive defeat. India's position at the bottom of the standings ensures relegation to the FIH Nations Cup. Even a win in their final match against China won't save them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:12 IST
The Indian women's hockey team's unfortunate journey in the FIH Pro League took another downturn on Saturday with a 0-3 defeat against China. This result confirms their relegation, placing them at the bottom of the points table with no chance of recovery, even as one match remains.

Suffering their seventh straight defeat, India's performance during the crucial European leg has been dismal. Positioned last in a nine-team league with merely 10 points from 15 games, India's upcoming match against China is now only a formality with no impact on their standings.

Despite a spirited start, India's performance was marred by missed opportunities and relentless Chinese pressure. Goals from Chen Yang, Zhang Ying, and Anhul Yu secured China's victory, consigning India to the FIH Nations Cup next season.

