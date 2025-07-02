Embattled Marquez quits as India football head coach after mutual agreement with AIFF
Under-fire India football head coach Manolo Marquez stepped down on Wednesday after reaching a mutual agreement with the All Indian Football Federation AIFF following a string of poor performances by the national team.The AIFF Executive Committee, in its meeting here, agreed to relieve Marquez after he expressed his desire to do so despite one year still left in his contract.The AIFF and Manolo decided to mutually part ways without any financial implications to any of the two parties. So, he is relieved from being India coach.
Under-fire India football head coach Manolo Marquez stepped down on Wednesday after reaching a ''mutual agreement'' with the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) following a string of poor performances by the national team.
The AIFF Executive Committee, in its meeting here, agreed to relieve Marquez after he expressed his desire to do so despite one year still left in his contract.
''The AIFF and Manolo decided to mutually part ways without any financial implications to any of the two parties. So, he is relieved from being India coach. The AIFF will shortly advertise for the post of head coach,'' AIFF Deputy Secretary General K Satyanarayana told PTI.
Marquez was appointed as head coach in June 2024 for a two-year tenure. India logged just one win from their last eight matches under Marquez's tutelage.
