Tyson Fury Eyes Comeback: The Hunt for Revenge in Riyadh

Tyson Fury, former world heavyweight champion, plans a return to the ring in 2026 as confirmed by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority chairman, Turki Alalshikh. Fury aims for a potential rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, expressing a desire for redemption following past defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 13:54 IST
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury, the former world heavyweight champion, reportedly plans to emerge from retirement, making his boxing comeback in 2026. This announcement came from Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, indicating the event will occur during Riyadh Season.

Fury, who retired in January following a rematch loss to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk for the WBA, WBO, and WBC titles, expressed interest in a future bout. Alalshikh shared on social media a picture with Fury, hinting at their commitment to this anticipated event.

While speaking at a boxing event in Istanbul, Fury noted his eagerness to fight Usyk again, seeking revenge for previous controversial outcomes. Alternatively, he mentioned interest in facing Anthony Joshua, highlighting the potential for a major British boxing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

