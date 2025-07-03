Left Menu

Texas Triumph: Ferreira's Fiery Knock Outshines Rain-Soaked Contest

In a rain-curtailed MLC 2025 match, Donovan Ferreira's explosive innings powered Texas Super Kings to a decisive win over Washington Freedom. Ferreira's aggressive 37 off 9 balls, combined with Shubham Ranjane's steady 39*, set an insurmountable target. Efficient bowling from Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein sealed a 43-run victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 13:55 IST
Texas Super Kings batter Donovan Ferreira (Photo: X/@MLCricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Florida

Texas Super Kings claimed a commanding victory against Washington Freedom in a rain-shortened contest of the Major League Cricket 2025 season. The Texas side, bolstered by Donovan Ferreira's dynamic 9-ball 37 and Shubham Ranjane's steady 39*, amassed 87/2 in just 5 overs, presenting a steep challenge for their opponents.

With rain interfering with proceedings, Texas had to rely on stand-in captain Marcus Stoinis, who faced an early setback after being dismissed by Saurabh Netravalkar in the opening over. Daryl Mitchell struggled on the slow pitch, prompting a strategic early retirement as Ferreira stepped in to ignite the innings, demolishing Mitchell Owen's bowling with a fierce assault.

Washington Freedom's chase crumbled quickly, as Nandre Burger's double strike in his first over left them reeling. The damage was compounded by Akeal Hosein's effective spell, which included dismissing the dangerous Mitchell Owen. The match concluded with Freedom managing only 44/4, placing Texas Super Kings second in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

