Elliot Daly Ruled Out of Lions Tour; Owen Farrell Steps In

Elliot Daly's participation in the British & Irish Lions tour in Australia has come to an abrupt end following a broken forearm sustained in the victory over Queensland Reds. Daly, a versatile back, was on his third Lions tour and had been called into the starting lineup shortly before kickoff when fullback Hugo Keenan fell ill.

Owen Farrell, a 112-time capped former England player, will fill the void left by Daly. Having taken a step back from international rugby in early 2024, Farrell joins the Lions for his fourth tour, eager to contribute his vast experience to the squad.

The squad sees further adjustments with Tadhg Beirne set to captain against the New South Wales Waratahs. Hugo Keenan resumes his role at fullback, and Blair Kinghorn takes the left wing position. The alterations come amid a reshuffle in back-and-forth coordination aimed at sustaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)