Ultimate Kho Kho Appoints Dhiraj Parasher as CEO Amid Global Expansion Plans

In a significant leadership shift, Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), India's pioneering professional Kho Kho league, has appointed Dhiraj Parasher as its new Chief Executive Officer. This announcement comes as UKK braces for its most ambitious season yet, welcoming international players for the first time when Season 3 begins on November 29. Parasher's appointment signals a key strategic moment as the league aims to expand its operations globally, deepen fan engagement, and solidify its status as a rapidly growing non-cricket sports entity in India.

Bringing over two decades of experience in sports, entertainment, and brand development, Parasher has previously held influential roles with the Adani Group and Ernst & Young. He has played pivotal roles in developing sports infrastructure and organizing major events, like the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. Additionally, his efforts in grassroots sports development and collaboration with various sporting entities resonate well with UKK's growth ambitions. Amit Burman, Ultimate Kho Kho's promoter, emphasized that Parasher's strategic insights and grassroots knowledge align perfectly with UK's vision for broader reach and more profound engagement.

Under his leadership, Parasher will spearhead UKK's growth strategy by driving operational excellence and forging crucial stakeholder partnerships. His vision aligns with India's wider ambition to elevate traditional sports like Kho Kho to an international stage. As India eyes the inclusion of indigenous games in events like the Commonwealth and Olympic Games, Parasher plans to transform UKK into a globally relevant league, enhanced by international participation and pioneering broadcasting solutions. An advocate for inclusive and transformative sports platforms, Parasher's leadership is expected to bolster UKK's role as a proud, inspiring force in India's sporting landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)