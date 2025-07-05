Shubman Gill's Dominance Sets Stage in India's Commanding Test Performance
Shubman Gill's impressive 161, alongside significant contributions from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja, propelled India to set a formidable 608-run target against England in the second Test. Gill's and Pant's partnerships were crucial in India's declaration at 427/6, leading by 484 runs overall.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a display of batting prowess, Shubman Gill's scintillating 161 played a pivotal role in setting a daunting target of 608 for England in the ongoing second Test.
India declared their innings at 427 for six, reinforcing a cumulative lead of 484 runs, primarily thanks to significant knocks from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.
Gill's outstanding efforts, paired with Pant's energetic 65 and Jadeja's unbeaten 69, highlighted India's dominance on the fourth day, overshadowing their earlier losses. Their collective determination has India in a commanding position going into the latter stages of the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant's Dazzling Century Steals The Spotlight
Rishabh Pant Breaks Records and Sets New Milestones in ICC WTC
Rishabh Pant Shines with Historic Century in Thrilling Test Match
Rishabh Pant Breaks Dhoni's Record: A Century Milestone in Test Cricket
Rishabh Pant Shines with Spectacular Century at Headingley