Shubman Gill, standing as the captain of the Indian Test cricket team, has captured the cricketing world's attention with his breathtaking performance against England at Edgbaston. Gill delivered stunning innings with scores of 269 and 161, profoundly redefining the art of batting and shattering records. In a location where India has yet to claim a win, Gill's leadership and skill led the team with a record-breaking performance in the second innings against England.

In acknowledgment of his prowess, cricket legend Virat Kohli, Gill's predecessor, showered the young captain with commendation. Kohli, acclaimed for his tenure as India's batting star, lauded Gill on social media, claiming, 'Well played, star boy. Rewriting history.' Gill's performance racked an impressive 430 runs, the second-highest in a single Test after Graham Gooch's 1990 record.

Gill's unprecedented achievement marked him as the second batter to secure over 150 runs in both innings, following Allan Border's historical play in 1980. His performance, comprising a 250-plus and a 150-plus score, aligns his name with cricket icons like Gavaskar and Gooch. Breaking Virat Kohli's previous record, Gill now holds the highest aggregate by an Indian captain in a Test. This 25-year-old stands as a testament to India's rising cricket dominance.