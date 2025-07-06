Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Breaking Records and Aiming Higher

Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, inspired by Shubman Gill's Test performance, scored a record-breaking 143 runs in Youth ODIs. Watching Gill's innings motivated Suryavanshi to aim for a double century and contribute more significantly to his team's success in future matches.

Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, clearly inspired by Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill, showcased his extraordinary talent during the India U-19's fourth match against England in Worcester. Suryavanshi scored a blazing 143 off just 78 balls, making him the fastest and youngest to score a hundred in Youth ODIs.

Drawing motivation from Gill's twin centuries in the ongoing Birmingham Test, Suryavanshi aims to emulate such feats in forthcoming matches. He expressed a desire to play a full fifty overs, contributing significantly to team victories, as he did in partnership with fellow centurion Vihan Malhotra.

Suryavanshi's record-breaking performance, however, was only realized after returning to the dressing room, where he received hearty congratulations from the team. He expressed contentment over his achievement and the positive impact it had on the team, emphasizing his continuing ambition to aim for greater milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

