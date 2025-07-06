Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Breaking Records and Aiming Higher

Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, clearly inspired by Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill, showcased his extraordinary talent during the India U-19's fourth match against England in Worcester. Suryavanshi scored a blazing 143 off just 78 balls, making him the fastest and youngest to score a hundred in Youth ODIs.

Drawing motivation from Gill's twin centuries in the ongoing Birmingham Test, Suryavanshi aims to emulate such feats in forthcoming matches. He expressed a desire to play a full fifty overs, contributing significantly to team victories, as he did in partnership with fellow centurion Vihan Malhotra.

Suryavanshi's record-breaking performance, however, was only realized after returning to the dressing room, where he received hearty congratulations from the team. He expressed contentment over his achievement and the positive impact it had on the team, emphasizing his continuing ambition to aim for greater milestones.

