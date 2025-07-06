Left Menu

Vivianne Miedema's Century: A Milestone and a Triumph Over Adversity

Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema reaches an emotional milestone by scoring her 100th international goal in her country's 3-0 victory over Wales at the Women's European Championship. Overcoming significant injuries, her return to form is celebrated as a triumph for both her and her team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucerne | Updated: 06-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:57 IST
Vivianne Miedema, the Netherlands' prolific striker, marked a remarkable milestone by netting her 100th goal for her country during a resounding 3-0 win against Wales at the Women's European Championship.

Despite her stoic demeanor, emotions overflowed as Miedema's superb strike from distance secured a momentous lead in their Group D opener at Lucerne.

Having battled serious injury setbacks, including multiple knee surgeries, Miedema's successful comeback was lauded by Dutch coach Andries Jonker, who likened her skill to the legendary Marco van Basten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

