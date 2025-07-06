Left Menu

Gus Atkinson Joins England's Squad: Third Test Showdown at Lord's

England has added pacer Gus Atkinson to their squad ahead of the third Test against India at Lord's. After a heavy defeat in the second Test, England seeks to regain momentum in the series. Atkinson's inclusion suggests potential changes as the team prepares to face a strong Indian side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:35 IST
Gus Atkinson Joins England's Squad: Third Test Showdown at Lord's
Gus Atkinson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England announced on Sunday the addition of pacer Gus Atkinson to their squad for the upcoming third Test match against India, scheduled to begin at the iconic Lord's on Thursday.

Following their significant 336-run loss in the second Test at Edgbaston, which allowed India to even the series, England finds itself reconsidering its strategy going into the crucial third match.

Previously sticking with an unchanged XI in the second Test, the team might now introduce fresh dynamics, including Atkinson, to counter India's growing momentum and reclaim control in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025