Gus Atkinson Joins England's Squad: Third Test Showdown at Lord's

England announced on Sunday the addition of pacer Gus Atkinson to their squad for the upcoming third Test match against India, scheduled to begin at the iconic Lord's on Thursday.

Following their significant 336-run loss in the second Test at Edgbaston, which allowed India to even the series, England finds itself reconsidering its strategy going into the crucial third match.

Previously sticking with an unchanged XI in the second Test, the team might now introduce fresh dynamics, including Atkinson, to counter India's growing momentum and reclaim control in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)