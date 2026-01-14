Left Menu

Pakistan Women's Cricket Squad Announced for South Africa Tour

Pakistan has announced its T20I and ODI squads for their upcoming tour against South Africa, crucial for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 preparations. The series includes three T20Is and three ODIs, featuring several fresh faces and experienced campaigners, aiming to rebuild after a disappointing World Cup 2025.

Fatima Sana. (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to strengthen their lineup ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan has unveiled their T20I and ODI squads for the anticipated tour to South Africa. The ICC website highlights this development as pivotal for the team's preparations following a lackluster performance in the Women's World Cup 2025.

The white-ball series, set to commence on February 10, features three T20Is in Potchefstroom, followed by a 50-over series starting February 22. Noteworthy among the selections are the uncapped batter Saira Jabeen and right-arm fast bowler Humna Bilal, who make their debut in the T20I squad, showcasing Pakistan's commitment to expanding its talent pool.

Veteran players like Ayesha Zafar and Gull Feroza return to the ODI squad alongside newcomers, ensuring a blend of experience and fresh talent. The squads, set to begin training at Karachi's Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre from February 1-6, aim to regroup and strategize, marking the team's return to South Africa since January 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

