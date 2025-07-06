England Stumbles at Edgbaston Pitch: A Lesson Learned

England found themselves outclassed in a disastrous test loss to India at Edgbaston, after making crucial errors in pitch assessment and toss decisions. Coach Brendon McCullum acknowledged the team's faulty strategies post the 336-run defeat on Sunday.

Despite electing to bowl first, England suffered as India's captain Shubman Gill steered his side to a commanding 587, with a robust follow-up in their second innings. England's batting lineup faltered significantly, unable to match India's relentless performance on a batting-friendly pitch.

Opportunities such as having India at 200-5 slipped away, leaving England to rue their missed chances. With an imposing bowling display by Akash Deep, India sealed their win. England now looks towards adjustments for the upcoming test at Lord's, hoping for better pitch conditions and strategic execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)