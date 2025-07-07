Joe Schmidt Faces Pressure as Injuries Threaten Wallabies' Preparations for Lions Series

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is in the spotlight after Australia's nail-biting 21-18 win over Fiji, as they gear up for the British and Irish Lions series. Despite dominating much of the match, Australia's performance raised concerns, especially with key players sidelined due to injuries.

The absence of experienced players has left Schmidt in a challenging position. Key flyhalf Noah Lolesio's injury and the ensuing uncertainty further exacerbate the situation. Schmidt, however, remains hopeful about Ben Donaldson, who stepped up in the last match.

Fijian coach Mick Byrne suggested that with some added front-row strength, the Wallabies could effectively challenge the Lions. As Schmidt looks to bolster his squad, the pressure mounts with only days left for crucial preparations ahead of the first test in Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies.)