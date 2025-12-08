UNSW to Establish Indian Campus: A New Era in Australia-India Education Collaboration
Australia's UNSW received approval to establish a campus in Bengaluru, furthering India-Australia education ties. The decision came during the Australia-India Education and Skills Council meeting, focusing on enhancing international educational collaboration, skill development, and research endeavors. This development underscores the strong educational partnership between the two nations.
The University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney is setting its sights on Bengaluru for its new campus venture, following the grant of a Letter of Intent (LoI), as announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. This landmark announcement occurred during an event attended by Australia's Minister for Education, Jason Clare, highlighting a significant advance in Australia-India educational ties.
Ranked among the top-20 globally in the QS World University Rankings, UNSW's move to India is part of a broader initiative involving several esteemed Australian institutions, including La Trobe University and the University of Western Australia, which were also granted LoIs to expand in India. With this recent sanction, the number of Australian campuses in India rises to eight, emphasizing the robust educational collaborations between the two countries.
The strategic location of Bengaluru, known for its thriving tech ecosystem and research opportunities, positions it as an ideal choice for UNSW's new campus. The decision was discussed during the third Australia-India Education and Skills Council (AIESC) meeting, co-chaired by Pradhan and Australian counterparts, aiming to enhance institutional linkages and expand skill development initiatives. This partnership signifies the shared commitment of both nations in prioritizing education and skill advancement.
