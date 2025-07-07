Left Menu

Switzerland Triumphs Over Iceland to Keep Euros Dream Alive

Switzerland revived its Women's European Championship journey with a 2-0 victory over Iceland, knocking the latter out of the tournament. Goals from Géraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim secured the win, placing Switzerland on the verge of its first-ever knockout stage qualification, pending a final group match against Finland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bern | Updated: 07-07-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 09:28 IST
Switzerland rejuvenated its Women's European Championship prospects, securing a 2-0 victory against Iceland on Sunday. This win, facilitated by goals from Géraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim, eliminated Iceland from the tournament. As a result, Switzerland avoided the risk of a penalty shootout in its last group match.

Amid a sea of red, Reuteler's 76th-minute strike electrified Stadion Wankdorf, while Pilgrim's late goal solidified the win, pushing Switzerland towards a historic feat. Coach Pia Sundhage praised the passionate atmosphere, as the Swiss earned only their second-ever win at the Euros, with a quarterfinal spot now within reach.

Switzerland's final group stage clash with Finland on Thursday is crucial, as both teams share three points. A draw could suffice for Switzerland, given a superior goal difference, while Iceland exited the tournament after a hard-fought match. The clash underscored the significance of every goal in this closely contested group.

