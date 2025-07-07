Wiaan Mulder Shatters Records in Historic Test Innings
Wiaan Mulder, South Africa's stand-in captain, set a new benchmark with an unbeaten 264, becoming the highest debut scorer as a Test captain and achieving the fastest-ever 250 by a South African. His knock powered South Africa to a record single-day total, overshadowing Zimbabwe's early breakthroughs.
- Country:
- India
South Africa's stand-in captain, Wiaan Mulder, achieved remarkable feats in the second Test against Zimbabwe on Sunday, breaking multiple records with his extraordinary performance.
Mulder, who took the helm after Keshav Maharaj was sidelined with a groin injury, crafted an unbeaten 264, becoming the highest scorer in a debut innings as Test captain. According to the ICC, he also recorded the fastest-ever 250 runs by a South African player in terms of balls faced. His historic innings, which unfolded on Day 1 with South Africa reaching 465/4, marked the highest score by a South African batter in a single day of a Test match and included the second-fastest double century by a South African.
His efforts set new benchmarks, as South Africa posted their highest-ever single-day total in Test cricket and the most runs in a day's play on Zimbabwean soil. Despite losing early wickets, Mulder formed a crucial 184-run partnership with David Bedingham, while Lhuan-dre Pretorius's swift half-century bolstered the total. Zimbabwe's bowling lineup struggled to contain the onslaught, capping a challenging day for the hosts. The South African squad, without regular captain Temba Bavuma, capitalized on the momentum from their first Test victory, wherein Mulder had also played a pivotal role.
ALSO READ
Haryana Unites in Record-Breaking 'Harit Yoga' Celebration
Rayhan Thomas Faces Challenges at Wichita Open Amidst Record-Breaking Scores
Monsoon Arrives Early in Delhi with Record-breaking Rains Expected
Delhi's Record-Breaking Pothole Repair Initiative: A Step Towards Better Roads
Rishabh Pant's Record-Breaking Dual Centuries Dominate England Test