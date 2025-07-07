High-Stakes Wimbledon Quarter-Finals: Sabalenka and Norrie in Spotlight

Tuesday marks a significant day at Wimbledon as top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Germany's Laura Siegemund in a high-stakes quarter-final. Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, sees Wimbledon as her dream tournament; however, the All England Club trophy remains elusive. Standing in her path is Siegemund, renowned for her deceptive drop shots and slices that have already bested Madison Keys without dropping a set.

On the men's side, Cameron Norrie holds the last British hope as he prepares to face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Following a grueling 4-1/2-hour match against Nicolas Jarry, Norrie remains determined despite the odds against Alcaraz, who regards the Briton's baseline resilience as 'a nightmare.'

Amanda Anisimova also seeks further success after reaching the quarter-finals for the second consecutive year. Having taken a break for mental health, the rejuvenated American thrives on a new outlook, using her fresh perspective and renewed professionalism to aim for the semi-finals.