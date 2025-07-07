Left Menu

England U-19 Clinches Final ODI Against India U-19 in Style

The Indian U-19 cricket team was defeated by England U-19 by seven wickets in the fifth Youth ODI. Though India secured the series victory with a 3-1 lead earlier, poor batting led to a score of 210. England's Ben Mayes and BJ Dawkins led the chase, reaching the target easily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Worcester | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:20 IST
The Indian U-19 cricket team faced a setback as they lost by seven wickets to England U-19 in the final fixture of the Youth ODI series. Despite securing the series with a 3-1 lead earlier, India couldn't capitalize in the inconsequential fifth match.

India opted to bat first but faltered, managing a modest score of 210 for 9. They struggled from the onset, losing key players Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra early. A commendable 66-run innings from RS Ambrish wasn't enough to anchor the team to a competitive total.

England, displaying a commanding batting performance, chased down the target with ease. Ben Mayes contributed an unbeaten 82, with notable support from BJ Dawkins and skipper Thomas Rew, sealing the match in 31.1 overs.

