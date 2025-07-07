England U-19 Clinches Final ODI Against India U-19 in Style

The Indian U-19 cricket team faced a setback as they lost by seven wickets to England U-19 in the final fixture of the Youth ODI series. Despite securing the series with a 3-1 lead earlier, India couldn't capitalize in the inconsequential fifth match.

India opted to bat first but faltered, managing a modest score of 210 for 9. They struggled from the onset, losing key players Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra early. A commendable 66-run innings from RS Ambrish wasn't enough to anchor the team to a competitive total.

England, displaying a commanding batting performance, chased down the target with ease. Ben Mayes contributed an unbeaten 82, with notable support from BJ Dawkins and skipper Thomas Rew, sealing the match in 31.1 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)