Purani Dilli 6 Bolsters Squad with Strategic Signings for DPL 2025

New Delhi [India], July 8, 2025: Purani Dilli 6, a semi-finalist from the 2024 Delhi Premier League (DPL), has fortified its lineup with strategic acquisitions during the Season 2 auctions held on Sunday. The team management also revealed a bold new jersey design for the 2025 season, embodying their spirit and ambition.

Retaining marquee player Rishabh Pant before the auctions, Purani Dilli 6 employed a focused strategy to craft a balanced squad. Prominent signings included Vansh Bedi for ₹16 lakhs, Dev Lakra for ₹14 lakhs, and both Aayush Singh and Samarth Seth for ₹9 lakhs, strengthening the team's core with top domestic talent.

Coach Vijay Dahiya, a former India cricketer, emphasized a strategy of flexibility, selecting players who excel in multiple roles—vital for T20 cricket. Owner Akash Nangia expressed confidence in the roster's blend of experience and youth, ready to tackle the forthcoming season.

In 2024, Purani Dilli 6 had promising runs in DPL until a semi-final rainout. Meanwhile, the Delhi & District Cricket Association announced two new franchises—Outer Delhi and New Delhi—which will expand the league in 2025. Matches are set to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the schedule to follow shortly.

