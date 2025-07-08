Taylor Fritz Triumphs in Tense Wimbledon Clash
Taylor Fritz defeated Karen Khachanov in a tense four-set match, reaching his first Wimbledon semi-final. After leading comfortably in the initial sets, Fritz had to rally back in the final set tiebreaker, showcasing resilience and tactical prowess on the grass court.
In a dramatic showdown at Wimbledon, American tennis player Taylor Fritz secured his spot in the semi-finals, overcoming Russia's Karen Khachanov in a four-set battle.
Fritz, seeded fifth, displayed remarkable prowess on the grass court, initially dominating the match by capturing the first two sets decisively with scores of 6-3 and 6-4.
Despite a strong comeback from Khachanov, the 17th seed, Fritz regained momentum to clinch the decisive set 7-6(4), marking a significant achievement in his tennis career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
