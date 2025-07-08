Pogacar Secures Thrilling Stage Four Win at Tour de France

Reigning Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar claimed an electrifying victory in stage four, narrowly edging out race leader Mathieu van der Poel. The win allows Pogacar to draw level in the general classification as he achieves his 100th career victory.

The 174.2km stage from Amiens to Rouen concluded with a nail-biting sprint between the top three contenders. Pogacar, buoyed by his UAE Team Emirates, executed a strategic move to seize victory over Van der Poel and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, who finished third.

Early in the race, a breakaway consisting of four riders, including Lenny Martinez and Kasper Asgreen, was reeled in by the peloton led by Van der Poel's team. However, it was the climactic final kilometers, marked by several categorized climbs, that set the stage for Pogacar's triumphant finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)